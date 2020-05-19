Grand County libraries offer services by appointment

After closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand County Library District is now offering limited office and computer services for patrons by appointment.

Appointment slots for computer use are one hour long and offered on a limited basis in order to ensure social distancing. Appointments must be scheduled in advanced by calling your library branch.

In order to provide access to the entire community, users are limited to one appointment per week. Computer stations will be disinfected between appointments.

Librarians will be available to assist patrons, but will maintain a distance of six feet. This could limit the amount of technology issues they will be able to assist with.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Patrons must wear a mask in order to enter the library and the mask must be worn the entire time they are in the building. Masks are available upon request, and hand sanitizer is also available for patron use.

Only office services will be available, such as computer use, printing, copying and faxing. The libraries will not be open for browsing.

Library materials are available for check out and pickup through the library’s curbside or drive thru services. To make a computer use or office services appointment, or to reserve library materials for check out, contact your preferred library branch.