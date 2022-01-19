Grand County libraries providing limited supply of KN95 masks

In partnership with the state, the Grand County Library District has received a limited supply of KN95 masks to be distributed to the public.

The masks are available at the five library branch locations throughout the county and available for pickup. At this time, distribution is through the honor system and is self-service, with one mask per person in a household per week.

This tight-fitting mask is the style recommended by Grand County Public Health to be worn in public places due to current levels of the omicron variant. The masks fit most adults and supply is limited, the library district noted.

See library locations and hours at gcld.org/locations .