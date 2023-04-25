Grand County Library District celebrates saving tax payers $1.4 million

Grand County Library District celebrates removing all debt from the Granby and Juniper libraries, saving taxpayers $1.4 million,

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

On the evening of April 20, the Grand County Library District celebrated paying off all the debt for the Juniper and Granby libraries. As of January 2023 both libraries removed all their debt early, saving taxpayers $1.4 million in interest.

The Grand County Library District Board of Trustees took a moment to thank voters, the community and the Grand County Board of Commissioners for passing the mill levy that made the milestone possible.

“Fraser Valley Library was collateral on this effort too, so thank goodness Fraser library is not under anyone else’s thumb anymore,” said Grand County Library District Board of Trustees President Sally Leclair while speaking at the event. “I want to recognize the trustees that were instrumental in moving forward…Thank you for joining us this evening.”

Grand County Library District Board of Trustee President Sally Leclair thanks taxpayers, the board and county commissioners at the celebration on April 20.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

Leclair also recognized the district’s finance director, finance committee, the treasurer and the board for their parts in paying off the two libraries debt early.

Commissioner Meritt Linke was in attendance and he spoke about the importance of reading to children and how lucky the county is to have such great library facilities.

“It wasn’t us commissioners, we just put it on the ballot…and trusted that it was going to work and the taxpayers came through,” Linke said. “But by paying this off early you have earned that trust back.”