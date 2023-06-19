Grand County Library District shares a bit of Juneteenth history and resources

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and African American Independence Day, is the oldest African American holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

Juneteenth originated in Texas in 1865, two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Union General Gordon Granger was unable to make the long journey to the remote state of Texas for over two years to share the news that all slaves were free. Finally, on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, Granger declared that all those who had been enslaved were to be freed.

Yet, Juneteenth only became a U.S. federal holiday in 2021, when President Biden signed it into law. While all 50 states recognize Juneteenth, at least 22 states and the District of Columbia observe it as a permanent paid holiday through legislation or executive action, including Colorado.

Juneteenth is a day of celebration and remembrance to reflect on the struggles of African Americans throughout history, to celebrate their achievements and to promote diversity and inclusion. This is an opportunity to help build a stronger community, a chance to bring people together and foster a sense of connection and belonging.

Adrian Miller’s book will entice the taste buds while filling readers with interesting history, stories and recipes. Grand County Library District/Courtesy Photo

Whether you celebrate Juneteenth with picnics, parades, classes and other community events or opt for something more private, Grand County Library District has a multitude of resources to help you plan.

Read any of Adrian Miller’s non-fiction books. The library district is hoping to have him present during Buffalo Barbeque Weekend in Grand Lake. Two of his most popular books will entice your taste buds while filling you with interesting history, stories and recipes – “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans who Have Fed Our First Families,” and his newest book “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue.”

Treat yourself to some musical joy. Grand County Blues Society is celebrating the 21 st annual Blues from the Top Music Festival, June 23-25. The blues society has been generous to the library district, donating musical instruments to be checked out.

annual Blues from the Top Music Festival, June 23-25. The blues society has been generous to the library district, donating musical instruments to be checked out. The blues genre is associated with formerly enslaved African Americans and their descendants. The music tends to be filled with expression, usually leaning to melancholic songs that speak to souls. Visit any Grand County Library District location or the online catalog to peruse the selection of blues albums, digital blues albums through Hoopla, and eVideos on Kanopy. Patrons can enjoy or cry with talented artists such as Robert Johnson, the King of Delta Blues, and Miles Davis, for those looking for a more rock ‘n’ roll and blues mix.

Search “Juneteenth” in the catalog. Popular titles include “Juneteenth: Freedom Day,” a DVD for all ages; “On Juneteenth” by Annette Gordon-Reed; “Miss Juneteenth,” an eVideo on Kanopy; “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith; and “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson.

Of course, the library district has plenty of books by Maya Angelou. Juneteenth is the perfect day to ponder her well-known quote: “The truth is, no one of us can be free until everybody is free.”