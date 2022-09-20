Grand County lifts fire restrictions after less than a month
The Grand County Board of Commissioners approved Sheriff Brett Schroetlin’s recommendation to lift Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The change will become effective Friday at 12:01 a.m. The restrictions went into place less than a month ago on Sept. 8.
The decision-making process for enacting or lifting fire restrictions involves local fire districts and federal land management agencies meeting to review recent data and “follow the science” to make a collective decision.
This is the first year since 2019 that the county went without fire restrictions through July.
