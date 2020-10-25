Grand County may see over a foot of snow by Monday

Grand County is predicted to get over a foot of snow by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning for all of Grand County, forecasting up to 17 inches of snow before 6 a.m. Monday.

In addition to the snow, temperatures are expected to stay in the teens throughout the day before dropping to below zero Sunday night. With wind chills, temperatures could get as low as 30 below.

Roads are expected to be slick and icy, so both the NWS and the Colorado Department of Transportation are asking travelers to stay off the road unless necessary.