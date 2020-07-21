Grand County museums receive $10.5K grant
Colorado Humanities announced the recipients of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, including the Grand County Historical Association, the nonprofit that runs the county’s museums.
GCHA received $10,500 from Colorado Humanities in an effort to help make up for revenue lost from closing the museums and canceling fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The association is the only local nonprofit to receive funds. Colorado Humanities distributed over $405,000 to humanities organizations across the state.
