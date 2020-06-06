Grand County names new IT director with 29 years of experience

Thomas Johnson



Grand County has named Thomas Johnson as its new director of information systems.

Johnson will start in late June after current Director Kirk Magnusson departs, according to a release from the county. Johnson will lead the Grand County Information Systems Department and report to Grand County Manager Kate McIntire.

“I am very excited to be afforded the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience in serving Grand County, connecting with the community, and establishing Grand County as my new home,” Johnson said in the release.

Originally from northern Wyoming, Johnson has 29 years of experience in information technology, security and operations, both from a technical and leadership perspective the release said. Prior to this appointment, Johnson held executive and director level positions focusing on information technology and security serving public and private customers.

He also served in the US Navy as a cryptologic technician with more than three years of sea service. He holds a master of business administration with a focus on information technology management from Capella University.