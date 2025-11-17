Grand County newspaper digitization project completes work on Middle Park Times archives

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A local collaboration has completed digitization of historic, local newspaper editions. Pictured is an issue of Middle Park Times from Feb. 17, 1927, that announces a celebration for the boring through of Moffat Tunnel.

Sky-Hi News archive photo

As part of a community effort to digitize Grand County’s historic newspapers, new editions of Middle Park Times have been added to the publicly available archive:

Middle Park Times editions from July 28, 1994, through December 2007 have been added to the Colorado Historic Newspaper Collection at Bit.ly/MPTarchive . The Middle Park Times archive now goes from 1908 to 2007 on the state site. Editions from 2008 to present can be found at SkyHiNews.com .

The digitization of Grand County newspaper archives is being funded by reader donations and Grand County Library District.

Learn more about the archive project and make a donation at SkyHiNews.com/donate.