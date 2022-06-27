Grand County offers emergency ballots due to mudslide

A mudslide Sunday caused Highway 125 to close between mile point 0.01 and 30.5, extending from Granby across the Grand County border, according to COtrip . Residents in the affected area, without access to ballot drop boxes, qualify to use Colorado’s online emergency voting service for tomorrow’s primary elections.

The Grand County Government posted instructions for using the service on Facebook . Eligible voters can visit the state’s myballot website, select Vote My Ballot and indicate they have a qualifying emergency.

Sara Rosene, the Grand County clerk and recorder, said voters can submit emergency ballots electronically online or physically inside a makeshift envelope.

“We call it an origami envelope,” Rosene said. “It is basically an envelope kind of printed on a piece of paper, and they can fold it up and put their ballot in and they can take it to any drop box in Colorado.”

An emergency ballot dropped in another county’s ballot box will eventually get to Grand County, and Rosene said they always make it on time. Election workers count the physical emergency ballots with overseas and military ones, which have up to eight days after election day to arrive.

The June 28 ballots in Grand County feature state and county-level primaries. The Democrat and Republican ballots are separate, although unaffiliated voters will receive both and can only return one.

On the county level, Rosene said no primaries on either side are contested. The Democrats do not have any candidates for some county-level positions. The only contested state-level races are on the Republican ballot, like the U.S. Senate primary between Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea.

The ballots include primaries for one U.S. Senate seat, Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, an at-large seat on the state board of education, State Senate District 8, State House District 13, County Commissioner District 3, county clerk and recorder, county assessor, county sheriff, county surveyor and county coroner.

Rosene will not appear on the ballot, as she is not seeking re-election after 32 years in the clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office will post results via the state’s Election Night Reporting system, which the Colorado secretary of state’s website will link to . Rosene said the first batch of results will post around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, then another before 9 p.m. and one later in the night. While she did not anticipate having to finish reporting Wednesday morning, she said if the workers do not finish scanning ballots before 11:30 p.m. or midnight, they will finish the next day.Ballot drop boxes in Hot Sulphur Springs, Fraser, Granby, Grand Lake and Kremmling close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The only in-person voting polling place opened June 20 at the Grand County Administration Building.