Grand County officials seeking donations for mask drive
The Grand County COVID-19 Response Team has begun a drive seeking cloth face mask donations.
The team plans to take donations, sterilize the masks and distribute them to community members in need.
Masks can be dropped off at the following locations: Safeway in Fraser; City Market in Granby; Mountain Food Market in Grand Lake; Sheriff’s Office foyer in Hot Sulphur Springs; and Kremmling Mercantile in Kremmling.
New, unused masks can be placed in the plastic tubs attached to the large COVID-19 poster boards. While patterns do not need to be consistent, officials request that you make masks from new fabric only and not used garments, paper or plastic.
Patterns and how to videos can be found at http://www.coloradomaskproject.com, http://www.joann.com and http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
