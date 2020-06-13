Grand County outlines COVID-19 guidelines for next 6 months

Grand County has outlined the guidelines that will lead the county in its COVID-19 pandemic response for at least the next six months.

The specific measures and overarching principles are expected to be followed by residents, businesses and guests during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county said in a release. Official said the public should plan and expect that these guidelines will be in place for the foreseeable future.

The county asks for the public to minimize non-essential travel and recreate responsibly. Gatherings should be limited to small groups and people should not congregate.

As always, anyone showing signs or symptoms of being sick must stay home. Good personal hygiene, like washing hands frequently, covering coughs and avoiding face touching, should continue to be practiced.

Face coverings should be worn in public areas, and 6 foot distances should be maintained.

High and medium risk interactions should be limited wherever possible. Folks should continue to protect vulnerable populations like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

Facilities should attempt to increase ventilation as much as possible and everyone should frequently sanitize high-touch surfaces. Cleaning and sanitizing products should meet EPA and CDC requirements.

Finally, the county asks that the public understand that it is truly safer at home.

Public health officials also eased some of the specific protective measures related to recreation during the pandemic.