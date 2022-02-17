Grand County parties to host caucuses

Ahead of the November election, the Grand County Democrats and Republicans are hosting their respective caucuses to hear from candidates and plan platforms.

To participate in a caucus, people must be registered to vote, a resident of their precinct and be a registered party affiliate prior to Feb. 7. In addition to hearing from candidates and helping create a platform, participants can also volunteer as an election judge or precinct organizer.

Grand County Democrats will host their caucus via Zoom at http://www.us02web.zoom.us/j/87643105085 at 7 p.m. on March 1. The caucus will also be open to the public.

County Republicans will have their caucus at 7 p.m. on March 5 at several locations depending on the precinct. Precincts 1 and 10 will meet at the Grand Lake Fire Station; precincts 2 and 3 will be at the Granby Library; precincts 6, 7, 9, 11 and 12 will meet at the East Grand Fire Station in Fraser; and precinct 8 will be at the Hot Sulphur Springs town hall.

Precincts 4 and 5, in Kremmling, do not yet have a meeting spot, per information provided by the Grand County Clerk and Recorder.

For more information about the Grand County Republicans, go to http://www.grandgop.org . For more information about the Grand County Democrats, go to http://www.grandcountydems.org .