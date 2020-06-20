Grand County Police Blotter June 8-14: Caller mistakes balloons in lake for crashed paraglide

The logo on the door at the Grand County Sheriff's Office in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 249 calls from June 8-14 while dispatchers answered 601 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, June 8

9:30 a.m. — There was a report of smoke north of the Radium campground that came in through Vail dispatchers. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a legal, attended campfire.

5:43 p.m. — Search and rescue was called out to Lake Granby for report of a paraglider who had crashed into the water on the northwest side of Harvey Island. However, when deputies and EMS responded, they found it was actually just some balloons in the lake.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Thursday, June 11

5 p.m. — A caller told dispatchers about a reckless driver on US Highway 34 in a white Ford pickup. The driver was reportedly brake checking other motorists and making obscene hand gestures. The driver was contacted by a Granby police officer.

7:01 p.m. — There was smoke in the trees west of mile marker 238 on US 40 about 100 yards off the road. Fire crews dispatched a unit in the area and snuffed out an illegal campfire.

Friday, June 12

7:54 a.m. — The sheriff’s office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a call at Denver Creek Campground in which someone was approached by a bear and had trapped himself inside his vehicle. The bear ran off but is believed to still be in the area.

2:16 p.m. — Several campers were setting up on private property on Country Road 41. The sheriff’s office intervened, and the campers left the area.

7:20 p.m. — Dispatchers were told about a boating accident on Grand Lake in which two boats ran into each other. The reporting party said the drivers did not appear to be making any efforts to file a report. The sheriff’s office responded and found no injuries.

Saturday, June 13

6:34 p.m. — Authorities were called to help a boater on Lake Granby whose boat was sinking. Authorities were told the boater couldn’t swim and didn’t have a lifejacket on board. However, a local marina chipped in and helped the distressed boater out.

Sunday, June 14

12:56 p.m. — Dispatchers were told of a suspicious man who had been in a truck parked outside several houses in Grand Lake the last several days. Deputies responded and found out the man was actually working in the area to remove beetle kill.

9:17 p.m. — There was a fireworks complaint at County Road 64 and Highway 34 in Grand Lake. Authorities were unable to locate the offender.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.