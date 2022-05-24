Grand County Police Blotter
May 1-7
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 198 calls from May 1-7 while dispatchers answered 398 calls for all first responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, May 1
9:19 a.m. — CDOT was notified of a 1/2 to 1 foot diameter rock blocking about 60% of U.S. Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Monday, May 2
7:24 a.m. — A section of dock floated into the middle of Grand Lake, heading towards the dam. Northern Colorado Water Conservation District sent someone to collect the portion of dock.
Thursday, May 5
7:04 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported living in a ditch behind a home on New Church Avenue in Granby. The man had dark hair and wore a bandanna and leather jacket.
Friday, May 6
5:05 p.m. — A male was reported sitting at the Kremmling Post Office with no pants on.
11:42 p.m. — Two lifted pickup trucks were reported racing in Winter Park, traveling westbound on Highway 40.
Saturday, May 7
4:19 p.m. — There was a complaint of a driver “rolling coal” on a cyclist, somewhere between Tabernash and Fraser.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
