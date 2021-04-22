Grand County police blotter, April 11-17
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 185 calls from April 11-17 while dispatchers answered 391 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, April 11
11:57 a.m. — A dog was reportedly stuck in a pond on Pond View Lane in Grand Lake, but was able to get out of the water by the time responders arrived.
Monday, April 12
10:46 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen of a car parked on Park Avenue in Kremmling.
Tuesday, April 13
11:47 a.m. — Three inches of a gas line on Eagle Ridge Drive in Granby was hit by heavy equipment. Xcel was notified and responded.
Wednesday, April 14
1:55 p.m. — Shots fired were reported on Eagle Avenue in Kremmling, but officers were unable to find anything.
Saturday, April 17
4:06 p.m. — A caller on County Road 1 reported illegal dumping including a chair, a gate, trash and other household items.
4:35 p.m. — Rocks on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs were creating a hazard.
7:48 p.m. — Smoke was reported coming from a backyard on County Road 5211 in Tabernash.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County police blotter, April 11-17
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 185 calls from April 11-17 while dispatchers answered 391 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.