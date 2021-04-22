Grand County police blotter, April 11-17

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 185 calls from April 11-17 while dispatchers answered 391 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, April 11

11:57 a.m. — A dog was reportedly stuck in a pond on Pond View Lane in Grand Lake, but was able to get out of the water by the time responders arrived.

Monday, April 12

10:46 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen of a car parked on Park Avenue in Kremmling.

Tuesday, April 13

11:47 a.m. — Three inches of a gas line on Eagle Ridge Drive in Granby was hit by heavy equipment. Xcel was notified and responded.

Wednesday, April 14

1:55 p.m. — Shots fired were reported on Eagle Avenue in Kremmling, but officers were unable to find anything.

Saturday, April 17

4:06 p.m. — A caller on County Road 1 reported illegal dumping including a chair, a gate, trash and other household items.

4:35 p.m. — Rocks on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs were creating a hazard.

7:48 p.m. — Smoke was reported coming from a backyard on County Road 5211 in Tabernash.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.