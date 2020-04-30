Grand County police blotter April 17-24: Loose turtle raises a ruckus at Fraser condos

Friday, April 17

3:20 pm — A caller reported a rock the size of a mini fridge had fallen in the road on US Highway 40 in Byers Canyon.

Saturday, April 18

4 p.m. — Officers responded to an illegal boat launch at Wolford Mountain Reservoir. They contacted the individuals who allegedly ignored the closure signs and issued them a warning. The Colorado River District also banned the group from the reservoir, fearing their actions could spread invasive species.

Sunday, April 19

3:58 p.m. — Someone reported a passed out driver on Trough Road. Officers went to it out check, found the driver and reported the driver was doing fine.

Monday, April 20

1:30 p.m. — There was a green sedan with smoke coming from what appeared to be an electrical fire under the hood by the Granby Post Office. Law enforcement officials responded. No one was hurt.

Tuesday, April 21

5:12 p.m. — Kremmling Fire responded to County Road 22 for a possible grassfire or wild fire. However, it turned out to be a ditch burn. There was a similar call east of Hot Sulphur Springs recently, and authorities say they get quite a few of these this time of year.

Thursday, April 23

9 a.m. — A loose dog was discovered on Trough Road and Highway 9 before being reunited with its owner.

Friday, April 24

8:30 a.m. — Dispatchers took a call about a turtle running around a Fraser condo complex. Officers captured the rascally reptile and took it to the animal shelter.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News in conjunction with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.