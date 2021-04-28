Grand County police blotter, April 18-24
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 190 calls from April 18-24 while dispatchers answered 404 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, April 18
7:55 a.m. — A fire alarm went off at a house on County Road 5002 in Fraser, but the homeowner confirmed it was a false alarm.
1:05 p.m. — A homeowner on County Road 565 in Granby reported windows on the home were broken and items had been taken.
4:05 p.m. — Occupants of a Ford station wagon driving on US Highway 40 in Granby were reported for throwing a soda can at another car, tailgating and driving recklessly.
6:31 p.m. — Three dirt bikers on Topaz Avenue in Granby were contacted by police, who educated them on local OHV regulations.
9:30 p.m. — A trailer parked behind the visitor’s center on Clayton Avenue in Fraser had a large bonfire going.
Monday, April 19
12:48 p.m. — A gold Jaguar was reported to be driving on the wrong side of US Highway 40 in Fraser, headed east from County Road 5.
Tuesday, April 20
10:23 a.m. — A utility box in an alley behind the Fraser Ace Hardware on Zerex Street was hit by a car.
Thursday, April 22
4:54 p.m. — Fallen rocks were creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Friday, April 23
11:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made for a loud party outside a Grand Park home. Police contacted the partiers, who agreed to quiet down.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
