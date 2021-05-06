Grand County police blotter, April 25-May 1

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 219 calls from April 25-May 1 while dispatchers answered 450 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, April 25

3:55 p.m. — Juveniles found an 18-inch butcher knife on Topaz Avenue in Granby and turned it in to police.

Monday, April 26

12:33 a.m. — A caller on Depot Avenue in Kremmling reported loud music coming from a nearby backyard, but officers were unable to find the location of the noise.

12:30 p.m. — A license plate was reported stolen from the Mary Jane parking lot in Winter Park.

8:27 p.m. — A dead deer was blocking the eastbound lane of US Highway 40 near Parshall. Officers moved the deer out of the roadway.

Tuesday, April 27

6:21 p.m. — Multiple all-terrain vehicles were reported driving up and down Casa Drive in Granby.

Wednesday, April 28

10:37 p.m. — A pickup truck was reportedly playing loud music on 6th Street in Kremmling. Officers responded and issued a warning.

Friday, April 30

3:45 a.m. — A caller on Center Drive in Grand Lake reported someone or potentially two people breaking into a friend’s car and taking things. Breaking glass could be heard on the call. Officers responded and determined the car had been broken into by a bear.

6:39 a.m. — A bear reportedly got into a dumpster on Hideaway Drive in Winter Park.

Saturday, May 1

12:52 a.m. — A large boulder was reportedly blocking two lanes on US Highway 40 near Winter Park. The Colorado Department of Transportation was notified.

9:25 a.m. — Multiple cars were reported to have been tampered with while parked overnight on US Highway 40 in Tabernash. The caller asked for increased patrols in the area.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.