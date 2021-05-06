Grand County police blotter, April 25-May 1
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 219 calls from April 25-May 1 while dispatchers answered 450 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, April 25
3:55 p.m. — Juveniles found an 18-inch butcher knife on Topaz Avenue in Granby and turned it in to police.
Monday, April 26
12:33 a.m. — A caller on Depot Avenue in Kremmling reported loud music coming from a nearby backyard, but officers were unable to find the location of the noise.
12:30 p.m. — A license plate was reported stolen from the Mary Jane parking lot in Winter Park.
8:27 p.m. — A dead deer was blocking the eastbound lane of US Highway 40 near Parshall. Officers moved the deer out of the roadway.
Tuesday, April 27
6:21 p.m. — Multiple all-terrain vehicles were reported driving up and down Casa Drive in Granby.
Wednesday, April 28
10:37 p.m. — A pickup truck was reportedly playing loud music on 6th Street in Kremmling. Officers responded and issued a warning.
Friday, April 30
3:45 a.m. — A caller on Center Drive in Grand Lake reported someone or potentially two people breaking into a friend’s car and taking things. Breaking glass could be heard on the call. Officers responded and determined the car had been broken into by a bear.
6:39 a.m. — A bear reportedly got into a dumpster on Hideaway Drive in Winter Park.
Saturday, May 1
12:52 a.m. — A large boulder was reportedly blocking two lanes on US Highway 40 near Winter Park. The Colorado Department of Transportation was notified.
9:25 a.m. — Multiple cars were reported to have been tampered with while parked overnight on US Highway 40 in Tabernash. The caller asked for increased patrols in the area.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County police blotter, April 25-May 1
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 219 calls from April 25-May 1 while dispatchers answered 450 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.