Grand County police blotter April 29-May 2: Fully loaded concrete truck tips in Granby subdivision

Wednesday, April 29

10:57 a.m. — A concrete truck overturned in the Innsbruck subdivision in Granby. The truck was fully loaded with about 10 to 12 cubic yards of concrete and leaking fluids. The sheriff’s office, Colorado State Patrol and Grand Fire responded. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, April 30

4:30 p.m. — A silver sedan caught fire in Fraser. The fire had mostly died down, but the car was still smoking. East Grand Fire responded and finished putting out the blaze. There were no injuries.

Support Local Journalism Donate



8:21 p.m. – A recreational vehicle hit a deer between Hot Sulphur Springs and Granby. Colorado State Patrol handled the wreck. No one was seriously hurt.

Friday, May 1

7:02 p.m. — Concerned individuals called dispatch about campers and rafters parking on the side of the road by Radium Recreation Site. The campers and rafters had disregarded no parking signs and were being disrespectful to other people who pointed out the closures. Dispatchers fielded a similar complaint on May 2, in which the caller asked for more patrols in the area.

Saturday, May 2

11:08 a.m. — A generator started a brush fire in Tabernash that was about 12 feet by 12 feet. No structures were threatened by the flames. East Grand Fire responded and had the flames out by about 11:40 a.m.

3:40 p.m. — Grand County Search and Rescue responded to an injured man on County Road 25 west of Kremmling. The man was flown out by Medevac at about 6 p.m.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.