Grand County police blotter, April 4-10

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 214 calls from April 4-10 while dispatchers answered 489 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, April 4

12:26 a.m. — A neighbor on Central Street in Kremmling reported loud, ongoing music nearby. The parties were contacted and agreed to quiet down.

10:47 a.m. — Heavy snow knocked power lines onto the roof of a house on Balsam Street in Winter Park. Mountain Parks Electric responded.

3:40 p.m. — A large rockslide was creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Monday, April 5

7:10 a.m. — A mattress was reported in the middle of US Highway 34 outside Grand Lake.

9:43 p.m. — A car struck a deer on County Road 384 in Kremmling. The deer had to be put down from its injuries.

Tuesday, April 6

9:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a horse running loose on CO Highway 9 near the FedEx building. Police were able to catch the animal, determining it was a donkey.

Friday, April 9

1:41 p.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from Ten Mile Drive in Granby.

Saturday, April 10

9:02 p.m. — Police responded to a Winter Park housing unit for a noise complaint and the parties agreed to keep it down.

10:05 p.m. — A loud exploding noise was reported to police from County Road 465 in Grand Lake. The noise was determined to be fireworks.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.