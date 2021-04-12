Grand County police blotter, April 4-10
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 214 calls from April 4-10 while dispatchers answered 489 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, April 4
12:26 a.m. — A neighbor on Central Street in Kremmling reported loud, ongoing music nearby. The parties were contacted and agreed to quiet down.
10:47 a.m. — Heavy snow knocked power lines onto the roof of a house on Balsam Street in Winter Park. Mountain Parks Electric responded.
3:40 p.m. — A large rockslide was creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Monday, April 5
7:10 a.m. — A mattress was reported in the middle of US Highway 34 outside Grand Lake.
9:43 p.m. — A car struck a deer on County Road 384 in Kremmling. The deer had to be put down from its injuries.
Tuesday, April 6
9:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a horse running loose on CO Highway 9 near the FedEx building. Police were able to catch the animal, determining it was a donkey.
Friday, April 9
1:41 p.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from Ten Mile Drive in Granby.
Saturday, April 10
9:02 p.m. — Police responded to a Winter Park housing unit for a noise complaint and the parties agreed to keep it down.
10:05 p.m. — A loud exploding noise was reported to police from County Road 465 in Grand Lake. The noise was determined to be fireworks.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grand County police blotter, April 4-10
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 214 calls from April 4-10 while dispatchers answered 489 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.