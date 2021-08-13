Grand County police blotter, Aug. 1-7

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 292 calls from Aug. 1-7 while dispatchers answered 620 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Aug. 1

12:22 p.m. — The driver of a gray SUV on US Highway 34 in Granby was making lewd hand gestures at other drivers when they passed the SUV, which was going around 30 mph.

1:01 p.m. — A caller reported panhandlers causing a hazard on US Highway 40 in Granby, but police determined they weren’t creating any danger.

7:40 p.m. — A cow was on the railroad tracks along US Highway 40 between Fraser and Tabernash. The owner was notified.

11:43 p.m. — Police responded to call of a man arguing with a cat and knocking on random doors in Winter Park. The man was argumentative and uncooperative so police removed him from the building.

Monday, Aug. 2

7:03 p.m. — A restaurant on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake reported customers that ordered food and then left without paying.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

9:57 p.m. — A bear got into a trash bin at a house in Winter Park.

10:59 p.m. — Rocks the size of basketballs were covering the westbound lane of US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

Thursday, Aug. 5

12:17 p.m. — The traffic light at County Road 72 and US Highway 40 in Fraser was reported to be malfunctioning. Officers agreed the light pattern seemed off, but traffic was still able to get through.

Friday, Aug. 6

9:14 p.m. — Officers extinguished an unattended wood campfire on County Road 64 in Grand Lake and issued a summons.

11:48 p.m. — A party on Vasquez Street in Winter Park was reported for being too loud.

Saturday, Aug. 7

6:40 p.m. — The cold theft of propane off Agate Avenue in Granby was reported.

11:58 p.m. — Officers issued a citation for a wood campfire burning on County Road 6 in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.