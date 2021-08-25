Grand County police blotter, Aug. 15-21
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 206 calls from Aug. 15-21 while dispatchers answered 524 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Aug. 15
12:46 a.m. — Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 40 in Granby with three men standing around, but the men were just stargazing.
11:36 a.m. — An ongoing speeding issue was reported on County Road 521 in Tabernash.
6:32 p.m. — A caller reported dirt bikes and off-highway vehicles speeding and driving recklessly on County Road 80 in Tabernash.
8:18 p.m. — Three fires were reported on Summit ? in Granby, but officers determined all of them were propane, which is allowed in Stage 2 fire restrictions.
Thursday, Aug. 19
9:52 a.m. — A man was seen walking along Colorado Highway 9 in Kremmling making odd hand gestures, but officers were unable to locate anyone.
8:03 p.m. — A blue dirt bike on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake was reported for driving without headlights or a license plate.
8:20 p.m. — Three black cows were outside of their pasture on County Road 73 and the owner was notified.
Friday, Aug. 20
12:20 a.m. — A bear was seen near the trash bins behind Murdoch’s in Fraser.
4:14 a.m. — A man was sleeping inside the Fraser Post Office.
7:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a large campfire on County Road 64 in Grand Lake and determined it was a propane fire.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
