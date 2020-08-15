Grand County police blotter, Aug. 2-9: Someone put caller’s cabin up for sale on craigslist

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to 305 calls from Aug. 2-9 while dispatchers answered 679 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Aug. 2

9:57 a.m. — A caller reported a dog inside a hot pickup outside a local rodeo grounds. Animal control checked it out and found a sled dog team practicing in the area with all the dogs in good condition.

1:52 p.m. — Dispatchers were told of an unattended campfire in which the person who reported it had doused the campfire with all the water they had and just wanted officials to be aware of it.

23:43 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified about a bear that had broke into a greenhouse along County Road 100.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

9:34 p.m. — Dispatchers took a report about a possible case of criminal mischief in Tabernash after the driver’s side door and window of a vehicle was smashed while the vehicle was parked at a short-term rental unit. The caller didn’t know exactly when it happened, but was sure the damage was caused sometime after 5 p.m. that night. After investigating, authorities determined that no crime had been committed because a bear had caused all the damage.

Friday, Aug. 7

1:09 p.m. — A caller alerted authorities to a potential case of fraud after noticing someone had put the caller’s cabin in Grand Lake for sale on Craiglist.

9:05 p.m. — Dispatchers took a noise complaint about loud music coming from a large party in Grand Lake. The caller also said that the partygoers were potentially not social distancing.

Sunday, Aug. 9

8:43 p.m. — A concerned citizen reported a boat stuck on an island in Lake Granby. The caller said people on the boat had been flashing lights and honking a horn for about 10 minutes after a mechanical issue left them stranded. Many times local marinas and private boaters will step in to help someone having trouble on the lake.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.