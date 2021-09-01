Grand County police blotter, Aug. 22-28
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 247 calls from Aug. 22-28 while dispatchers answered 525 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Aug. 22
2:40 a.m. — Officers removed road cones that were creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Monday, Aug. 23
7:14 a.m. — A bull was outside its fence on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.
2:04 p.m. — A caller reported an online blackmail attempt.
7:04 p.m. — Juveniles were riding dirt bikes on County Road 640 in Granby.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
12:15 a.m. — Officers issued a second warning for people camping in Granby on Jasper Avenue.
9:50 a.m. — An ongoing issue with a bear getting into a trash can on Quail Drive in Fraser was reported. No one claimed ownership of the bin, so the trash company will remove the trash can from the area.
8:56 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a large bonfire on County Road 844 in Tabernash and determined it was a propane fire.
Saturday, Aug. 28
8:54 a.m. — A baby deer was hit on County Road 49 in Grand Lake and had to be put down due to its injuries.
8:51 p.m. — A man in dark clothing was standing in US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs and not moving when cars were going by.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
