Grand County police blotter, Aug. 29-Sept. 4

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 228 calls from Aug. 29-Sept. 4 while dispatchers answered 496 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Aug. 30

8:13 p.m. — A dirt bike was speeding with no lights on around the area of County Road 22 in Kremmling.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

12:59 p.m. — Heavy equipment struck an Xcel gas line on Hemlock Street in Hot Sulphur Springs. Xcel was notified and responded.

1:26 p.m. — A train experienced mechanical issues and blocked traffic at Vasquez Road in Winter Park for almost an hour.

Thursday, Sept. 2

9:48 p.m. — A loud explosion noise, possibly a firework or gunshot, was reported on County Road 8980 in Granby, but police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Friday, Sept. 3

9:12 a.m. — A moving truck with a flat tire was parked on Agate Avenue in Granby overnight in front of a business, so it was towed.

8:32 p.m. — A cow was in the eastbound lane of US Highway 40 in Granby.

10:51 p.m. — Loud music was reported at apartments in Winter Park off US Highway 40.

Saturday, Sept. 4

9:17 a.m. — Gunshots were reported near Shadow Mountain Reservoir. It is currently waterfowl hunting season.

11:19 p.m. — Officers issued citations to campers in the closed overflow camping area of Sunset Point in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.