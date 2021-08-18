Grand County police blotter, Aug. 8-14

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 243 calls from Aug. 8-14 while dispatchers answered 567 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Aug. 9

12:55 a.m. — A truck was speeding and doing donuts on US Highway 34 in Grand Lake.

8:20 a.m. — An ongoing issue with a bear getting into a trash bin on Quail Drive in Fraser was reported.

9:18 a.m. — A caller reported missing trees on Saddle Ridge Circle in Granby.

6:15 p.m. — A white Chevrolet Silverado was seen illegally dumping trash into a dumpster on Kings Crossing Road in Winter Park.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

5:30 p.m. — A blue Ford Focus driving on CO Highway 9 in Kremmling was making bad passes and almost caused several accidents.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

12:19 p.m. — Cattle were reported on private property on US Highway 34 in Grand Lake. The caretaker responded to move the cattle.

12:29 p.m. — A dead animal was propped on a fence post on County Road 14N in Grand County.

9:07 p.m. — A house on County Road 8500 in Fraser was reported for a large American flag strobe light flashing.

11:12 p.m. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife were notified of a bear in a dumpster on County Road 702 in Winter Park.

Saturday, Aug. 14

1:27 a.m. — Shots fired were reported on County Road 644 in Grand Lake.

11:18 a.m. — Multiple jet skis were acting recklessly in the area of Stillwater off County Road 6007 in Granby.

2:23 p.m. — Officers issued a summons for a wood-burning fire near Copper Creek on County Road 37 in Grand County.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.