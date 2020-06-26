Grand County police blotter: Bear won’t leave family alone at Grand Lake picnic area

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 320 calls from June 15-21 while dispatchers answered 664 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, June 15

3:45 p.m. — On the Gilsonite Trail, Search and Rescue responded to a report of a 29-year-old woman who suffered a possible stroke. Crews went out on the trail in an off-highway vehicle and found the woman’s condition had improved. She was then checked out by EMS.

9:32 p.m. — A nuisance black bear was stalking a picnic area by Adams Tunnel in Grand Lake where a family with several small children was fishing. The family tried to drive the bear off with a horn, but the bear did not spook and continued to walk around the camp, seemingly testing for access points. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was contacted as the bear sat across the road and watched the family.

Tuesday, June 16

Support Local Journalism Donate



5:42 p.m. — A canoe with two passengers capsized on Lake Granby. Neither paddler had a lifejacket, but two other boats in the area helped the people get back to shore safely. The two boaters were checked out by EMS and released.

6:05 p.m. — There was a small wildfire about 5-6 feet in diameter by the Idlewild and Meadow trails that eventually smoldered out.

Wednesday, June 17

4:25 p.m. — A car hit a home in the Granby Jones neighborhood causing substantial damage to the home.

7:10 p.m. — There was a report of an illegal dumping at the gravel pit on County Road 201.

Thursday, June 18

9:30 p.m. — Authorities were warned of a possible fire at Winter Park Resort. The caller was a nearby resident who said they could see the fire above tree line at the resort’s chili hut. Authorities were unable to find any fires in the area but noticed some lights on in the building. Authorities had people inside the building turn the lights off and then asked the caller if that was the fire, and the caller said, “Yes.”

Friday, June 19

10:08 p.m. — Dispatchers were told of an illegal fireworks violation near the Grand Meadows neighborhood in Granby.

Saturday, June 20

10:23 p.m. — A caller reported a fireworks complaint on County Road 64 and US Highway 34 in Grand Lake. Three people called about the fireworks but none wanted to sign a complaint.

Sunday, June 21

9:19 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a fireworks complaint on County Road 641, found the alleged offender and issued a verbal warning.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.