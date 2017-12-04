Grand County police blotter, Dec. 1 – Dec. 4: Stacks of cash; Donuts and a break-in

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

Burglary — Authorities received a report at around 6:40 p.m. of a cold burglary that had occurred on the 100-block of County Road 4110 in Granby. It was reported that guns were taken and items in the house were scattered. The reporting party had not gone through the house and the power was out. The residence was soon after cleared by authorities.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Fireworks violation — Authorities received a report just before 8 p.m. from a party on County Road 524 in Tabernash that had witnessed fireworks above the fire department in Tabernash for about the last two hours. Authorities observed the fireworks coming from the area, but were unable to find their source and only one residence in the area appeared to be occupied. No answer was given upon attempting to contact the residence.

Suspicious vehicle — Authorities received a report at around 9:40 p.m. from a party at Hi Country Haus in Winter Park regarding a green Toyota SUV that had been driving through the housing complex at 40 mph, doing "donuts" and attempted to break into the recreation center. It was discovered the subject was intoxicated and authorities later stopped the vehicle near Ullrs Tavern in Winter Park.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Trespassing — Authorities received a report just after 6 a.m. from the 300-block of East Diamond Avenue in Granby that a male in his mid-20s had passed out in a living room chair inside the residence. The reporting party was armed and advised authorities to come through via the residence's back alley. The reporting party later informed authorities that a hunting friend had just arrived on scene.

Ambulance call — Grand County EMS responded at around 12:30 p.m. to the Buck Creek Trailhead in Winter Park on a report of a female who was snowmobiling and had struck a tree. It was a 16-year-old female who experienced injuries from the crash and was shortly after transported to a local hospital.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Disturbance — Authorities received a report at around 12:40 a.m. of yelling outside Ullrs Tavern in Winter Park. The reporting party could not see, but could hear what sounded like men in a physical fight and females screaming. The fight sounded like it moved towards Hi Country Haus and the new housing area. Authorities were unable to locate the reported altercation.

Reckless report — Authorities received a report shortly after 9 a.m. of a vehicle traveling near mile post 217 along Highway 40 near Granby that had been speeding and made a bad pass while heading east on Red Dirt Hill.

Information report — It was reported at around 11 a.m. that there was a large amount of cash in a donation bag received by Changes Thrift Store in Fraser. The reporting party was concerned that the person who made the donation wasn't aware the cash was in there.