Grand County police blotter, Dec. 12-18

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 197 calls from Dec. 12-18 while dispatchers answered 473 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Dec. 12

2:40 p.m. — A black sedan almost caused a wreck outside Granby before turning into River Run.

4:48 p.m. — Tires were slashed on a car on Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling.

Monday, Dec. 13

4 p.m. — A white SUV was making bad passes on the shoulder and crossing the double yellow line on US Highway 40 in Granby.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

6:40 p.m. — A camper with broken taillights was going 20 miles under the speed limit on US Highway 40 in Tabernash.

10:35 p.m. — Lots of smoke was reported coming from the area behind Snow Mountain Ranch on County Road 53. Officers determined the smoke came from a chimney.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

3:57 p.m. — Airbnb owners reported that renters stole some items from their unit on County Road 8500 near Fraser.

Thursday, Dec. 16

9:04 a.m. — An extension ladder, window and tools were stolen from a construction site on County Road 1012 near Kremmling.

12:22 p.m. — Two cows were reported on the railroad tracks and the owner was notified.

6:44 p.m. — Large plastic car parts were creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Granby. CDOT responded and cleared the road.

Friday, Dec. 17

1:19 p.m. — A black Nissan rental car was stolen from Winter Park Resort.

8:43 p.m. — The reporting party told police that they’ve had an ongoing issue with criminal mischief on their car on Fox Run in Fraser.

Saturday, Dec. 18

4:31 p.m. — The sunroof of a car parked in the Moffat Lot of Winter Park Resort was smashed.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.