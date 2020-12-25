Grand County police blotter, Dec. 14-20
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 174 calls from Dec. 14-20 while dispatchers answered 371 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Dec. 14
10:36 a.m. — Animal control responded to an ongoing issue with a dog owner allowing their dog to roam around Central Avenue in Kremmling.
11:24 a.m. — A truck hit the decorative rocks at the entrance of a Grand Lake subdivision.
6:43 p.m. — A cat was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
4:08 p.m. — Two huskies were seen running around the Berthoud Pass parking lot outside Winter Park. The dogs were reunited with their owners.
Thursday, Dec. 17
5:28 p.m. — A car hit an elk at the intersection of US Highway 34 and US Highway 40 in Granby.
7:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made for loud music at the Silver Creek Inn.
Friday, Dec. 18
7:27 a.m. — A Dodge pickup truck with a plow hit a sedan at milepost 201 US Highway 40.
Saturday, Dec. 19
2:46 p.m. — A vehicle slid off of County Road 854 in Tabernash and hit a tree.
Sunday, Dec. 20
1:40 p.m. — Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a snowmobile wreck on Forest Service Road 149. Two people were injured in the incident, a 30-year-old man with a broken leg and a 24-year-old man with knee pain. The injured men were successfully extracted at Buck Creek.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
