Grand County police blotter, Dec. 14 – Dec. 16: A flying, green fireball; vehicle tows sled

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Suspicious person — Authorities received a report at around 7:30 p.m. of a male carrying a backpack who was loitering and looking into the window of High Country Cellular in Granby. Authorities were unable to locate the subject.

Suspicious incident — It was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. that a man on Canal View Drive in Grand Lake had seen an unknown bright object, "a green fireball," fly overhead and possibly make landfall near the Shadow Mountain Dam. Authorities were unable to locate the object.

Drug violation — Authorities received a report at around 9:30 p.m. from a party at McDonald's in Winter Park who had info on someone stealing bikes. Authorities spotted a male subject running northwest and ultimately took him into custody. The subject experienced a possible asthma attack and authorities requested EMS to the scene for a physical evaluation.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Disturbance — Authorities received a report at around 1:40 a.m. from Ullrs Tavern in Winter Park of a physical fight between two males where a bouncer had to become involved. Two men were detained and later released on summons.

Reckless report — It was reported to authorities at around 12:40 p.m. from a party heading westbound on Highway 40 that a vehicle had run them of the road while traveling through Byers Canyon near Hot Sulphur Springs. They were in pursuit of the other vehicle, which was refusing to stop. The reporting party said the other vehicle possibly had experienced damage to their vehicle. Authorities were unable to locate the vehicle.

Motorist assist — Authorities received a report at around 12:45 p.m. of a vehicle stuck on Winter Park Drive close to Timber Haus that had slid off the road. The road was closed as the vehicle was towed.

Juvenile problem — It was reported at around 3:10 p.m. of juveniles in a white Dodge Neon pulling others behind the vehicle on a sled in Fraser. Authorities were unable to locate the vehicle.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 5:30 p.m. from an apartment unit on 40-block of County Road 832 of a possible cold break-in at a rental unit. The reporting party had checked in and the unit was "trashed." It had been clean prior to their arrival per the unit's owner.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report just after 9 p.m. from Highland Marina in Granby of a dark-colored sedan "over full" with seven people. They had been walking around the trailer park with a flash light and fled when the landlord made contact with them. Authorities were unable to locate the vehicle.