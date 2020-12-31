Grand County police blotter, Dec. 21-27

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 211 calls from Dec. 21-27 while dispatchers answered 476 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Dec. 21

1:59 a.m. — A woman reported a suspicious incident when the front door of her house on County Road 87 in Granby opened while she was sleeping. Home security footage showed wind pushed the door open, not a suspicious person.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

12:48 p.m. — Smoke was reported near Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash. Officers confirmed it was an approved, controlled burn. To check where and when controlled burns are happening in Grand County, go to co.grand.co.us/142/open/burning.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

2:09 p.m. — A caller reported issues with ongoing illegal dumping on County Road 830 in Fraser. Officers were unable to find the offender.

Thursday, Dec. 24

9:21 p.m. — Loud music from the area near the Colorado Adventure Park in Fraser prompted a noise complaint. Grand County doesn’t have a countywide noise ordinance, so no one was cited.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.