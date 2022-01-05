Grand County police blotter, Dec. 26-Jan. 1
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 259 calls from Dec. 26-Jan. 1 while dispatchers answered 648 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Dec. 27
2:09 a.m. — A white man with neck tattoos with a silver Jeep reportedly used counterfeit money at a business on Agate Avenue in Granby.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
9:55 a.m. — A modular home on County Road 44 in Grand Lake was partially in the road and blocking the snowplow.
1:44 p.m. — Cars were driving over the sidewalk and parked poorly on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
6:19 p.m. — A bull moose was charging at people and horses in a stables on County Road 53 in Tabernash. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
7:56 p.m. — A snow slide blocked the east bound lane of US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Thursday, Dec. 30
8:26 a.m. — The reporting party said that a gas station in Kremmling charged them $100 for 10 gallons, but they were able to work it out with the business owner.
11:16 a.m. — A broken lock was reported on Summit Point Lane in Granby.
11:35 a.m. — Officers gave a verbal warning to a snowmobiler on Jasper Avenue in Granby.
2:55 p.m. — A green suburban was doing donuts in a parking lot on 12th Street in Kremmling.
Friday, Dec. 31
8:05 a.m. — A stairwell at Winter Park Resort was vandalized.
6:40 p.m. — Dispatch was contacted multiple times by a person seeking assistance after losing their car keys at the Fraser Tubing Hill on County Road 72. Tubing hill employees were also being threatened over the phone.
7:22 p.m. — A white SUV was doing donuts in a parking lot on Second Street in Granby.
8:21 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on County Road 825 in Tabernash, but officers were unable to locate any.
Saturday, Jan. 1
11:14 a.m. — An elk carcass was on the side of US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
