Grand County police blotter, Dec. 5-11

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 190 calls from Dec. 5-11 while dispatchers answered 437 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Dec. 6

8:28 a.m. — A Winter Park business reported a large amount of fraud on the company credit card.

9:57 a.m. — Yard decor was reported stolen off County Road 898 in Granby.

12:33 p.m. — An ongoing issue with utility vehicles on County Road 608 in Granby was reported.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

4:18 p.m. — Illegal dumping of trash had become an issue for a property owner on County Road 8661 in Tabernash.

Thursday, Dec. 9

1:12 p.m. — A Honda dirt bike was illegally parked on US Highway 40 in Tabernash for three days.

Friday, Dec. 10

2:02 p.m. — Security camera footage showed an unknown man plugging an extension cord into the reporting party’s home on Stratus ? in Granby.

3:34 p.m. — Both plates were stolen off a car on Eleventh Street in Kremmling.

Saturday, Dec. 11

3:52 p.m. — Multiple phones had been fraudulently ordered through the reporting party’s account.

6:09 p.m. — A black Toyota was making bad passes and running people off the road on US Highway 40 in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.