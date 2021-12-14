Grand County police blotter, Dec. 5-11
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 190 calls from Dec. 5-11 while dispatchers answered 437 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Dec. 6
8:28 a.m. — A Winter Park business reported a large amount of fraud on the company credit card.
9:57 a.m. — Yard decor was reported stolen off County Road 898 in Granby.
12:33 p.m. — An ongoing issue with utility vehicles on County Road 608 in Granby was reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
4:18 p.m. — Illegal dumping of trash had become an issue for a property owner on County Road 8661 in Tabernash.
Thursday, Dec. 9
1:12 p.m. — A Honda dirt bike was illegally parked on US Highway 40 in Tabernash for three days.
Friday, Dec. 10
2:02 p.m. — Security camera footage showed an unknown man plugging an extension cord into the reporting party’s home on Stratus ? in Granby.
3:34 p.m. — Both plates were stolen off a car on Eleventh Street in Kremmling.
Saturday, Dec. 11
3:52 p.m. — Multiple phones had been fraudulently ordered through the reporting party’s account.
6:09 p.m. — A black Toyota was making bad passes and running people off the road on US Highway 40 in Granby.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County police blotter, Dec. 5-11
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 190 calls from Dec. 5-11 while dispatchers answered 437 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.