Grand County police blotter, Dec. 8 – Dec. 11: Mysterious ski tracks; random guy in house

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Auto theft — Authorities received a report at around 2:10 a.m. from a reporting party near Deno's Mountain Bistro in Winter Park that their believed their vehicle had been towed. The vehicle, a 2017 Volkswagen, was found about an hour later.

Suspicious incident — It was reported to authorities at around 3:45 a.m. that there was a noise in the mudroom of a residence on County Road 6121 in Granby. The security lights kept going on and off but the reporting party couldn't see any animals or people. The home's alarm system had not gone off and the reporting party said there were no footprints in the snow.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report just after 2 p.m. from a party that had found cross-country ski tracks that abruptly ended in the middle of the like near milepost 14 on Highway 34. The reporting party said he saw a party skiing on the lake when he was headed into town and on his way back, he found the tracks but no skier. There was no open ice in the immediate area.

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 6:15 p.m. of a teenager who was at a residence on the 600-block of East Topaz Avenue in Granby who refused to leave earlier in the day. The teenager had acted like he was on drugs, and was barely known to the reporting party's teenage daughter and grandfather who were there at the time. The reporting party had just found out about the incident when she returned home from work.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Unwanted subject — Authorities received a report just after 2 a.m. from a bus driver near Safeway in Fraser asking for assistance with unruly passengers. The passengers had already left bus when authorities made contact.

Theft — It was reported to authorities at around 1:45 p.m. of shoplifting that had just occurred at Murdoch's in Fraser. It was a women wearing a tan jacket, red hat and black backpack who left on foot on Highway 40. Authorities made contact with the woman shortly after and took her into custody.

Shots fired ­— It was reported just before 3 p.m. from County Road 84 in Tabernash that people were firing a gun and the reporting party was afraid to get back to her car. Authorities found no crime; the subjects were target shooting on a hill.

Disturbance — It was reported to authorities at around 7:45 p.m. on the 200-block of Avenue C in Granby that a female subject had been yelling for help. Authorities made contact with the parties and detained one.

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Noise complaint — Authorities received a report at around 2:30 a.m. from the Inn at Silver Creek of a group of people who was refusing to be quiet. They were asked several times by the front desk to quiet down. Authorities gave the party a verbal warning.