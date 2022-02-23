Grand County police blotter, Feb. 13-19
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 184 calls from Feb. 13-19 while dispatchers answered 477 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Feb. 13
1:17 p.m. — A black dog was chasing a deer on Casa Drive in Granby.
9:44 p.m. — A red Subaru was reportedly driving more than 100 mph on US Highway 40 in Granby.
10:45 p.m. — A reporting party complained about plow noises on Mercy Drive in Fraser.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
7:47 a.m. — A white SUV was tailgating and driving aggressively on US Highway 40 in Granby.
11:43 a.m. — Lumber was reported stolen from a construction site on County Road 831 in Fraser.
7:17 p.m. — A boulder was sitting on CO Highway 125 in Granby, creating a hazard.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
5:51 p.m. — A dog kennel was sitting alongside CO Highway 9 and worried there was a dog inside. Police responded and found the kennel empty, so they left it in case the owner comes back.
11:21 p.m. — A man in a hoodie was reported for suspicious activity on Second Street in Granby, but an officer found he was just studying.
Thursday, Feb. 17
3:44 p.m. — A driver was smoking marijuana and cutting people off on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Friday, Feb. 18
9:14 a.m. — Lug nuts were stolen from a truck on Agate Avenue in Granby.
Saturday, Feb. 19
1:31 p.m. — Shots fired were reported south of County Road 4625 near Grand Lake.
1:53 p.m. — Cars were parked in the bus lane on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
5:55 p.m. — A large moose was lying down in front of a garage on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake. The caller was told to honk at the moose until it moved and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.
10:43 p.m. — Skis were stolen from Winter Park Resort.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
