Grand County police blotter, Feb. 13-19

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 184 calls from Feb. 13-19 while dispatchers answered 477 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Feb. 13

1:17 p.m. — A black dog was chasing a deer on Casa Drive in Granby.

9:44 p.m. — A red Subaru was reportedly driving more than 100 mph on US Highway 40 in Granby.

10:45 p.m. — A reporting party complained about plow noises on Mercy Drive in Fraser.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

7:47 a.m. — A white SUV was tailgating and driving aggressively on US Highway 40 in Granby.

11:43 a.m. — Lumber was reported stolen from a construction site on County Road 831 in Fraser.

7:17 p.m. — A boulder was sitting on CO Highway 125 in Granby, creating a hazard.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

5:51 p.m. — A dog kennel was sitting alongside CO Highway 9 and worried there was a dog inside. Police responded and found the kennel empty, so they left it in case the owner comes back.

11:21 p.m. — A man in a hoodie was reported for suspicious activity on Second Street in Granby, but an officer found he was just studying.

Thursday, Feb. 17

3:44 p.m. — A driver was smoking marijuana and cutting people off on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

Friday, Feb. 18

9:14 a.m. — Lug nuts were stolen from a truck on Agate Avenue in Granby.

Saturday, Feb. 19

1:31 p.m. — Shots fired were reported south of County Road 4625 near Grand Lake.

1:53 p.m. — Cars were parked in the bus lane on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

5:55 p.m. — A large moose was lying down in front of a garage on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake. The caller was told to honk at the moose until it moved and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.

10:43 p.m. — Skis were stolen from Winter Park Resort.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.