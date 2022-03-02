Grand County police blotter, Feb. 20-26

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 144 calls from Feb. 20-26 while dispatchers answered 379 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Feb. 20

9:51 p.m. — A young person was throwing rocks at the reporting party’s car parked on County Road 702 in Winter Park.

Monday, Feb. 21

1:55 p.m. — A person was walking down the middle of US Highway 40 in Granby.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

12:01 a.m. — An officer responded to a car that was illegally camping in a pull-off on US Highway 34 in Granby.

6:21 p.m. — Parties on US Highway 34 in Grand Lake had set a medium sized furniture fire and agreed to put it out when contacted by an officer.

7:31 p.m. — A person driving a UHaul box truck was reported attempting to open multiple neighboring condo doors.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

12:49 p.m. — A piece of metal was in the acceleration lane from US Highway 40 onto US Highway 34.

5:07 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen via mail delivery from Grand Lake.

6:02 p.m. — Police responded to a black SUV almost driving the reporting party off Colorado Highway 9.

Thursday, Feb. 24

1:21 p.m. — Men that reportedly entered a condo on County Road 834 in Fraser were determined to be maintenance workers.

2:21 p.m. — A bad check was reported out of Grand Lake.

Friday, Feb. 25

12:11 p.m. — A resident on County Road 8317 in Tabernash reported mail fraud.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.