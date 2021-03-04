Grand County police blotter, Feb. 21-27

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 185 calls from Feb. 21-27 while dispatchers answered 422 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

7:31 a.m. — A business on Agate Avenue in Granby had its panic alarm go off after a sensor issue.

Thursday, Feb. 25

9:26 a.m. — A caller reported a blue Subaru with Florida plates had been parked in a fire lane on Thompson Road in Granby for over 20 minutes. The owner was located and moved the vehicle.

10:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Marina Drive in Grand Lake. The owner of the 1996 red and white Ford truck said he had last seen it on Monday before heading out of town for a few days.

Friday, Feb. 26

2:16 p.m. — A smoke alarm at a home on County Road 494 in Grand Lake was determined to be caused by burnt food.

Saturday, Feb. 27

7:29 a.m. — Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with multiple slide-offs on US Highway 40 in the Kremmling area. The highway had to be closed for tow trucks to recover several cars.

1:23 p.m. — Mountain Parks Electric was called to respond to a downed tree leaning on a power line at the entrance to Lions Homestead off US Highway 34. There were no sparks or flames visible.

11:19 p.m. — A caller reported a noisy party in a hot tub on Fairway Court in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.