Grand County police blotter, Feb. 6-12

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 211 calls from Feb. 6-12 while dispatchers answered 442 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Feb. 6

12:50 p.m. — A white pickup was reported for tailgating and road rage on US Highway 40 in Granby.

3:21 p.m. — Construction equipment was reportedly damaged with wires being cut and water put in a fuel tank at a building site on County Road 644 in Grand Lake.

5:18 p.m. — A moose charged at a person on the Fraser River Trail.

Monday, Feb. 7

6:31 p.m. — Substantial snowmelt was creating a puddle on US Highway 40 in Fraser and causing a hazard.

Thursday, Feb. 10

7:46 a.m. — A black SUV was speeding, making bad passes and passed a stopped school bus on US Highway 34 near Granby.

10:49 a.m. — Ongoing illegal dumping was reported on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake.

2:53 p.m. — A buffalo was on US Highway 40 in Kremmling. A message was left with a possible owner.

6:53 p.m. — A large roll of carpet was in the middle of US Highway 40 in Fraser creating a traffic hazard.

Saturday, Feb. 12

9:40 a.m. — An unknown person was using the external electricity hook-up at a building on Agate Avenue in Granby to work on a car.

1:50 p.m. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified that an injured moose had been hanging around a business on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake all day.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.