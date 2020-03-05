Grand County Police Blotter Feb. 22-March 1

Saturday, Feb. 22

11:53 a.m. — A snowmobile accident on the trails at Hot Dog Park in Grand Lake left one man with a dislocated shoulder. Search and Rescue responded.

Sunday, Feb. 23

2:29 a.m. — A four-door sedan caught fire on US Highway 40 at mile marker 237. The fire led to a brief highway closure before the route could be reopened.

6 p.m. — Search and Rescue was called to locate a missing skier by Wheatley Peak in the Kremmling area. The missing skier managed to safely find his way out of the forest on his own.

7:30 p.m. — A lost subject was reported hiking above the Rendezvous neighborhood. Search and Rescue responded on snowmobiles and found the individual. All parties were out of the field by 12:53 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

7:56 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Friday, Feb. 27

8:39 a.m. — A Nissan Xterra rolled onto its side at mile marker 218 on US Highway 40. No serious injuries were reported.

10:49 p.m. — A woman who had taken some marijuana edibles called dispatchers to report a crime that she said occurred when she was in grade school. EMS responded to the incident.

Saturday, Feb. 29

12:36 p.m. — A woman hurt her back in a snowmobile wreck near Grand Lake. Search and Rescue responded and had the woman out of the field by 1:25 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

12:57 a.m. — A caller reported a 2020 Ford Raptor Shelby had been stolen from a Winter Park condo complex. Authorities spotted the pickup on Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs, stopped it and took a suspect into police custody.

11:28 a.m. — Two people suffered head injuries in a snowmobile accident behind the Lakota neighborhood in Winter Park. Both declined medical treatment.

11:44 a.m. — The US Forest Service responded to a snowmobile wreck with minor injuries in Grand County.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News in conjunction with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.