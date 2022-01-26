Grand County police blotter, Jan. 16-22
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 149 calls from Jan. 16-22 while dispatchers answered 401 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Jan. 16
6:03 a.m. — Someone was reportedly sleeping in the stairwell of a building on Vasquez Road in Winter Park. Police were unable to find anyone.
Monday, Jan. 17
9:39 p.m. — A man was sleeping in the women’s bathroom of a building on Zerex Street in Fraser.
11:58 p.m. — An officer issued a summons to a man urinating in public on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
10:19 a.m. — A drunk and disruptive passenger was removed from the train in Fraser.
Thursday, Jan. 20
2:23 a.m. — Two horses were running down US Highway 40 in Kremmling, but officers were unable to locate them.
5:44 a.m. — Three horses were reported on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.
Saturday, Jan. 22
12:43 p.m. — A manhole cover was off a manhole in Innsbruck in Granby. Innsbrook Water and Sanitation was notified.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
