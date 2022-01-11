Grand County police blotter, Jan. 2-8

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 220 calls from Jan. 2-8 while dispatchers answered 558 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 2

2:38 a.m. — A large, beige animal was spotted on the deck of the Granby Community Center on Jasper Avenue.

12:26 p.m. — A passenger was kicked off the Amtrak in Fraser for harassment.

5:33 p.m. — A red sedan was driving in the wrong lane on US Highway 34 headed south. Officers were unable to locate the car.

8:12 p.m. — Boxes and a rug were in the road on US Highway 40 in Granby.

Monday, Jan. 3

9:52 a.m. — A blue Prius was making bad passes and almost caused a wreck on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

10:26 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a storage unit on Central Avenue in Kremmling.

1:22 p.m. — Piles of trash bags were reported on County Road 876 in Tabernash and animals were getting into them.

Thursday, Jan. 6

6:06 p.m. — A caller reported that they were home alone and someone was knocking on their door on Moffat Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs. It was determined to be a UPS delivery person.

Friday, Jan. 7

8:32 a.m. — An avalanche partly blocked one lane of US Highway 40 in Winter Park. The Colorado Department of Transportation cleared the road.

11:31 a.m. — A semi-tanker was making bad passes on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

Saturday, Jan. 8

3:33 p.m. — A red snowmobile was speeding and making bad passes on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake. The caller said snowmobile traffic is an ongoing issue.

