Grand County police blotter, Jan. 23-29

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 197 calls from Jan. 23-29 while dispatchers answered 468 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 23

9:48 a.m. — A black truck was reported for almost causing a wreck on US Highway 40 in Fraser.

Monday, Jan. 24

12:43 p.m. — A house and car on Topaz Avenue in Granby were vandalized.

12:45 p.m. — A house on County Road 6412 in Granby was egged.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

9:36 a.m. — A dog was harassing a moose on Mink Lane in Fraser, but officers were unable to locate either.

Thursday, Jan. 27

3:57 p.m. — A semi-truck blew a tire and was losing pieces along Colorado Highway 125.

Friday, Jan. 28

12:19 p.m. — A group of white Hondas were speeding on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

8:22 p.m. — A woman was attempting to sleep in the lobby of a business on US Highway 40 in Winter Park and refusing to leave.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.