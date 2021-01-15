Grand County police blotter, Jan. 3-10

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 221 calls from Jan. 3-10 while dispatchers answered 483 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 3

5 p.m. — Deputies assisted Search and Rescue in responding to an injured snowmobiler on Rodgers Pass Road. The snowmobiler had ridden past the trestle on Corona Pass, got stuck in downed trees with the sled rolling over the top of the rider. The rider suffered an ankle injury, but crews were able to extricate him.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

7:55 p.m. — A caller had found a black and brown dog with a pink collar and no tags in Granby before taking the dog to the shelter.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

10:22 a.m. — A snowmobiler reported they had been in an accident and injured their hip on a trail outside Grand Lake. Search and Rescue, assisted by police, were able to get the injured woman out of the field.

Friday, Jan. 8

4:15 p.m. — A dog was picked up near County Road 5 and US Highway 40 near Granby and taken to the animal shelter.

8:51 p.m. — A caller made a noise complaint about a party at the Alante Vista condos in Fraser.

Sunday, Jan. 10

4:15 p.m. — A car hit a power pole on CO Highway 9 milepost 130 outside Kremmling. Mountain Parks Electric also responded to fix the pole.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.