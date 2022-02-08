Grand County police blotter, Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 195 calls from Jan. 30-Feb. 5 while dispatchers answered 466 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 30

7:26 p.m. — A man was reported sleeping in the Winter Park post office.

Monday, Jan. 31

1:25 p.m. — Bales of hay were partially blocking US Highway 40 in Granby. The owner returned for the hay and loaded it on a trailer.

2:59 p.m. — All four tires of the reporting party’s car had been slashed on Park Avenue in Grand Lake.

3:03 p.m. — A customer at a business in Kremmling found a baggie potentially containing drugs and turned it in to employees, who turned it over to police.

4:56 p.m. — A caller reported a jury duty scam had threatened their daughter in Granby.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

3:07 p.m. — A Kia sedan ran a red light at Lakota on US Highway 40 in Winter Park and was speeding.

5:51 p.m. — A Granby caller reported someone impersonating a Grand County deputy had called threatening to arrest them unless they transferred money.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

10:14 p.m. — Police responded to a large party on Clayton Avenue in Fraser that was disturbing the neighbors and the party turned down the music.

Saturday, Feb. 5

3:48 p.m. — A silver BMW was speeding and weaving on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

10:20 p.m. — At least 16 people were partying in a hot tub on County Road 895 in Granby.

It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.