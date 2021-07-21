Grand County police blotter, July 11-17

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 292 calls from July 11-17 while dispatchers answered 618 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, July 11

8:14 p.m. — A bear was wandering Grand Avenue in Grand Lake and people were getting too close trying to take pictures. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.

Monday, July 12

5:22 p.m. — Several canoes were left on the side of US Highway 40 in Granby creating a hazard. Police contacted the owner who said they would be back for them within the hour.

8:37 p.m. — A truck pulling another truck was creating sparks on US Highway 40 in Granby. Colorado State Patrol was notified and checked on the situation.

Tuesday, July 13

12:59 p.m. — The owners of a bike reported it fell off their moving truck somewhere on US Highway 40 in Granby.

Wednesday, July 14

5:21 p.m. — A goat was outside of its enclosure on Second Street in Parshall. The owner was contacted.

8:43 p.m. — A campfire was reported on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake. Officers responded and confirmed it was a propane fire, which is allowed under Stage 2 restrictions.

8:53 p.m. — A bear was reported on Agate Avenue in Granby, but officers were unable to locate the animal.

Thursday, July 15

9:14 a.m. — A dump truck driving toward Winter Park from Fraser on US Highway 40 was reportedly spilling pea gravel as it went. Officers responded and only found a small gravel spill near Eisenhower Drive in Fraser.

Friday, July 16

6:54 a.m. — Four cows were out of their fence on US Highway 40 in Fraser. A friend of the owner was able to herd them back into their pasture.

10:38 a.m. — The roof of the athletic club on US Highway 34 in Grand Lake was reportedly defaced with spray paint.

11:03 a.m. — Shots fired were reported on First Street in Hot Sulphur Springs, but officers were unable to locate anyone.

11:05 p.m. — Fireworks were reported near the storage units across from the Renegade Auto in Kremmling.

Saturday, July 17

3:37 p.m. — Officers responded to an unattended campfire on the east side of Colorado Highway 125. The camp was empty when officers arrived, but the campers returned as the fire was being put out and were issued multiple citations. A Forest Service firetruck also responded.

9:40 p.m. — Two kids on ATVs were reported on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake, but officers were unable to find them.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.