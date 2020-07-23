Grand County police blotter, July 13-19: Crews help facilitate helicopter rescue on Rollins Pass

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 275 calls from July 13-19 while dispatchers answered 568 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, July 13

2:09 a.m. — A bear was roaming outside a vacant business building on the outskirts of Granby.

12:38 p.m. — US Forest Service responded to an abandoned campfire on Service Road 190 off County Road 4.

6:16 p.m. — In Grand Lake, someone had questions whether a business could require a face mask to be worn inside their business.

9:42 p.m. — There was a noise complaint in Kremmling in which the upset resident told dispatchers about a grinding noise that was keeping neighbors awake and had been an ongoing problem for months.

Tuesday, July 14

8:26 am — A lost dog was reported on County Road 40 in Granby, but authorities were unable to help find the pup.

5:05 p.m. — A dog without tags, possibly a husky, was spotted running around a Winter Park condo. Animal control responded.

Wednesday, July 15

2:21 a.m. — Grand County Search and Rescue was alerted to a woman who had suffered a serious leg laceration on the Current Creek Trailhead off US 40 at Berthoud Pass. A tourniquet was applied, and search and rescue, the sheriff’s office and Grand County EMS responded to get the injured woman out of the field.

8:14 a.m. — A caller reported a party had stopped on the highway at Windy Gap Reservoir to take pictures.

11:19 a.m. — A vehicle stopped in the road was creating a hazard on US 40 by Granby.

7:02 p.m. — Dispatchers were told of a German shepherd that had bit the caller’s dog and was chasing another neighbor’s chickens. Animal control responded.

Thursday, July 16

9:28 a.m. — A boxer mix with unreadable tags was reported in Granby. Animal control responded and reunited the dog with its owners.

3:50 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a burning complaint about a burn barrel or possible construction fire in Kremmling and told the individual to extinguish the fire.

9:04 p.m. — There was a noise complaint regarding a loud party in Tabernash.

Friday, July 17

8:36 a.m. — A truck with a trailer was camping on a roadway at a local campground. The host requested they move the vehicle, but the party would not listen until a sheriff’s deputy arrived and also told them to move along.

7:38 p.m. — There was a noise complaint about a large bonfire and loud music in Granby. Responding officers found the fire was fine, and the people were told to shut down the party at 10 p.m.

9:33 p.m. — Three different callers reported illegal fireworks in Grand Lake.

Saturday, July 18

7:30 a.m. — A campground check at Red Dirt Reservoir led the sheriff’s office to issue a few warnings regarding open fires.

11:19 a.m. — An ongoing illegal dumping was reported in Fraser, in which the caller could identify the party and wanted sheriff’s office contact.

2:41 p.m. — Search and rescue responded to a call near Needle’s Eye Tunnel on Corona/Rollins Pass Road. Boulder County had requested assistance when a woman was unconscious and unresponsive. A nurse was on site and local crews helped facilitate a MedEvac flight.

Sunday, July 19

11:49 a.m. — A Tabernash resident complained about a fire on private property he felt was too large and ATVs driving on a private road.

1:44 p.m. — Search and rescue was called to Meadow Creek Trail after a couple got separated on the trail. Crews were able to find the lost party and help get her back with her partner.

7:19 p.m. — Animal control responded to a dog bite in Winter Park.

8:59 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a fireworks violation in Grand Lake and wrote a summons.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.