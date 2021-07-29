Grand County police blotter, July 18-24

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 284 calls from July 18-24 while dispatchers answered 594 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, July 18

2:56 a.m. — A pontoon boat on Grand Lake playing loud music was cruising close to homes and creating a disturbance.

12:32 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was locked in a car on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake, but officers were unable to locate it.

2:20 p.m. — A business on Zerex Street in Fraser reported a cold shoplifting attempt.

2:48 p.m. — A man was reported urinating on a building at Winter Park Resort.

8:49 p.m. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife was unable to locate a bear that had been seen on Garfield Street in Grand Lake.

Monday, July 19

12:27 a.m. — A loud party at a house on County Road 8 in Fraser was reported.

9:54 a.m. — The owners of a red canoe retrieved it from where it had been found on the shore along County Road 640 in Granby.

1:29 p.m. — An Oklahoma license plate was reported lost or stolen from a green Yukon parked on Lions Gate in Winter Park.

7:11 p.m. — While fishing on Portal Road in Grand Lake, the reporting party was approached by a woman who accused him of poaching and then keyed the word ‘poacher’ into his car.

Tuesday, July 20

8:21 a.m. — Another license plate was reported stolen from a car parked on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

10:37 a.m. — An ongoing speeding issue on County Road 49 in Grand Lake was reported.

9:12 p.m. — Police confirmed a fire reported on County Road 66 in Grand Lake was a propane fire, which is allowed under Stage 2 restrictions.

Wednesday, July 21

9:46 a.m. — Officers reunited a husky that had gotten loose on US Highway 34 in Granby with its owners.

Friday, July 23

11:42 a.m. — Horses were being moved across US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

7:57 p.m. — Mountain Parks Electric was notified of a tree leaning on a power line on Mountain Avenue in Grand Lake.

Saturday, July 24

12:37 p.m. — Panhandlers were reported at the entrance to Safeway in Fraser.

7:32 p.m. — A caller reported that his car had been tagged with sliced cheese and fuel had been taken out of his gas tank while in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.