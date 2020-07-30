Grand County police blotter, July 20-26: Bears slash tent, try to break into home

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 228 calls from July 20-26 while dispatchers answered 532 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, July 20

9:02 a.m. — A loose dog was spotted in the highway at County Road 5 and US Highway 40 before being returned back home.

12:29 p.m. — In Grand Lake, animal control responded to another report of a dog at large.

3:52 p.m. — A caller camping off Forest Service Road 120 reported a bear had sliced his tent from the bottom to the top.

Tuesday, July 21

2:22 p.m. — An individual who had been bitten by a dog and received medical treatment was advised by their caregiver to file a report. Animal control responded.

4:16 p.m. — Dispatchers took a call about an animal at large, but this time it was a cat outside the animal shelter.

8:31 p.m. — There was an off-highway vehicle complaint in the Granby Jones neighborhood about multiple ATVs racing around the area.

Wednesday, July 22

1:49 p.m. — A small fire was reported in the ditch on US 40 near Tabernash. An EMS member who was passing by called in the blaze. State fire protection responded and put it out.

Thursday, July 23

2:15 p.m. — Animal control responded to Middle Park Medical Center after a person had been bitten by a dog and went to the emergency room.

9:16 p.m. — Grand Lake Fire responded to a fireworks complaint at Point Park and contacted the individuals, who then agreed to cease shooting off the explosives.

Friday, July 24

9:07 a.m. — A dog at large was returned to its owner in Granby.

11:14 a.m. — There was a barking dog complaint in Fraser with the caller saying the dog had been going since 5 o’clock in the morning. Authorities tried to track down the pooch but could not find the barking dog.

5:27 p.m. — Colorado State Patrol responded to a wreck involving two vehicles on US 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs. No one was seriously hurt.

Saturday, July 25

8:40 a.m. — Animal control found a tan and back pitbull with a thin build on New Church Avenue in Granby.

9:37 a.m. — A guest left a firearm behind in a cabin at local lodging property.

4:23 p.m. — Two passengers unwilling to wear masks got kicked off the train in Granby and were asked to leave the station.

5:19 p.m. — A red hound dog without a collar or tags wandered into a Fraser business. The call log says the store’s staff took care of the dog until it was reunited with its owner.

Sunday, July 26

2:32 pm — A caller felt unsafe due to shots being fired on a private range. The sheriff’s office responded to the complaint and left a voicemail.

9:25 p.m. — An active home burglary was reported off Arapaho Road. The call started with someone seeing open doors to a shed and hearing sounds as if someone was breaking into the home’s shed. Then the sounds were coming from the basement. However, the culprit was soon revealed to be a bear trying to get into the home.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.